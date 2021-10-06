Super Smash Bros Ultimate introduced his latest DLC character at a special event on October 5. Nintendo I present Sora of the franchise Kingdom hearts, which was celebrated by the entire community.

But, maybe the company didn’t expect artists like TinaFate1 subject this new character to the rule 34.

TinaFate1 celebrated the arrival of Sora to Super Smash Bros Ultimate with a fun fanart in which Mario bros gives you a fun welcome with the crown of Bowsette.

If you did not know a special object, it was known to convert Bowser on Bowsette, a humanized and feminized version of the well-known villain of Super Mario Bros.

So, in the second image posted by TinaFate1 on Twitter shows us Sora under the effects of this object, more feminized and surprised by it.

This is celebrated by the rest of the characters in Super Smash Bros Ultimate What Cloud, Link, Mario, Canelita and Sephiroth. Although, it seems that Zelda He did not like this idea very much.

If you are interested in seeing an uncensored version of this fanart of Sora, you can enter the official website from TinaFate1.

Sora arrives in Super Smash Bros Ultimate

The question is, how did it get there? What was the reason for Sora from Kingdom hearts will come to Smash Bros Ultimate? It all started with a survey conducted a couple of months ago by the company in which it asked its players who should come to this video game.

Sora It has some attacks of fire, thunder and other basic abilities that we see in Kingdom hearts. It can also be recovered during combat with by moving Sonic Blade. This character will reach Super Smash Bros Ultimate October 18.

