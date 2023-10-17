Through Amazon Italy is available on pre-order for the Sora Amiibo (Super Smash Bros. version) for Nintendo Switch console. The price is €19.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

It’s about a reservation at guaranteed minimum price, i.e. in the event of a discount this will be applied to your order automatically and you will pay the lowest price appearing on the product page between the time of booking and the time of shipment. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

There exit date set by Amazon is December 31, 2024: however, this is a placeholder date, as for the moment we only know that this Amiibo will arrive next year. We do not have confirmation of day and month. In any case, we suggest securing a copy as soon as possible if you are interested, because Amiibo are often limited in number of units and it may be difficult to get one in the future.

Sora’s Amiibo offers it in its Super Smash Bros. version, which in turn is based on the appearance of the Keyblade hero in the first chapter of the saga.