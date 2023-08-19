Carlo Mazzone died at the age of 86

He died today in Ascoli Piceno Charles Mazzone, historic coach of Ascoli and many other teams. This was confirmed by family sources to ANSA. She was 86 years old. Known as Sor Carletto, he was the bench record holder in Serie A: 792 official ones, 797 also considering the five play-offs.

In 2019, the new East stand of the stadium was named after him “Cino and Lillo Del Duca” of Ascoli Piceno, and in the same year it was included in the Italian Football Hall of Fame.

The historic race under the curves of Mazzone

Subscribe to the newsletter

