A.ls “love animal” she was described by Guy de Maupassant as “naive and at the same time sly, perfidious and lovable, provocative and spiritual, horrible and charming” – the heroine from Antoine-François Prévost’s “Histoire du Chevalier des Grieux et de Manon Lescaut” . Jules Massenet revived this story of an amour fou from the time of feudal lust for pleasure and financial knighthood, admired by Goethe, in a five-act opera comique: “Manon” – written for an audience that, in the beguiling and wicked nanny, suppressed the image of himself through moral conventions or found suppressed desires.

“It’s great that the title character is a modern young woman of today,” says David Bösch, whose staging was live-streamed at the Hamburg State Opera on Sunday (from January 27 at www.staatsoper-hamburg.de). But in the performance there is not even anything to be suspected of the life and death course of this love animal through an “uncontrolled, passionate, burning, but fully savored life” (Bösch). It relies on the routine of an update that fails to achieve simultaneity. The musical ciphers of the opera – gavotte, minuet and nostalgic melodies, the Massenet from the douce époque of the rococo for the fin de siècle – can hardly be updated. When Manon, just pars pro toto, has to twist her hips with her gavotte on a gaming table, her seductiveness and shamelessness, her beguiling charms and perfidy turn into a vulgar and used pop pose.

With the soprano Elsa Dreisig, born in 1991, daughter of the Danish soprano Inge Dreisig and the French conductor and singer Gilles Ramade, the director had an exceptional young singer available for the protagonist. Instead of a lament about the scenic dreariness, a homage to the haunting performer and stylistically differentiated soprano is much more appropriate here. She sang the Manon in Zurich two years ago. Last summer she performed the wonderful “Così fan tutte” improvviso from Salzburg (director: Christof Loy) in the arias of Fiordiligi, placing the highest demands on the ornate espressivo singing – such as the monster jumps such as the bass passages in the rock aria and also the intricate triplets in the rondo “Per pietà” – largely done justice. Elsa Dreisig, who trained at the Paris Conservatoire and the Leipzig University of Music, won the “New Voices” competition in 2015 precisely thanks to her technical qualities. The jury admired the fact that after the efforts of the first two rounds – with two difficult arias each by Handel, Rossini, Bizet and Bernstein – they overcame the slight fatigue in the finale with technical ease.

Her voice is a lyrical soprano with a silvery timbre – with a soft, silky texture and a crystalline sound. The low register has no “chesty” fullness, but does not sound overwhelmed (as heard in the “Così” broadcast from Salzburg). As heard on their first opera CD, the high register reaches safely and resonates like a bell up to the B; the high D in Massenet’s aria “Thaïs”, which she sings on the CD, may be a risk note in the theater. The registers are neatly connected and veneered. As far as the timbral charm is concerned, it has no Italian prima vista sensuality, it lies in a delicate, inner glow: “Nulle voix n’a plus de doux accents”, writes the Chevalier des Grieux to his father: “No voice has sweeter accents. ”Manon himself says of herself that she is utterly“ faiblesse et fragilité ”.

Elsa Dreisig’s Manon has the instinct and the finely graduated pastel palette for the whispering melodies of Massenet, which are spoken in the form of tender, sensual musical prose. In doing so, Massenet constantly changes the pitch, the vocal technique and the expressive gestures. It is the greatest conceivable challenge of the lecture, for example in “Voyons, Manon” to give expression to the changing moods, wishes and longings. Dreisig’s pronunciation is so clear, clean and distinct that there is never any confusion about the spoken word. At the same time, it is expressive because it has to express the feeling expressed by the word.

A heart-moving example from the second act: Manon sends her lover to the post office with a letter he wrote about her beauty in order to escape in his absence. Immediately beforehand, she says goodbye in an arioso – “Adieu, petite table” – set in a mourning border. Elsa Dreisig follows the exact instructions for accents, shading, breathing, expression or ligatures between certain syllables – each assigned to the most diverse forms of vowel sentence – because she understands singing as a connection between sound and thought.

But what about the “wild, never-ending showers of passion and ardent love” that Claude Debussy discovered in Massenet’s operas? Elsa Dreisig’s Manon does not give in to exaltation when she seduces Grieux, who fled from her, in church. Again with Maupassant, she is Eve of Paradise Lost, the naive and at the same time cunning seductress.