The French group Sopra Steria has announced the launch in Spain of Sopra Steria Next, its consulting brand in digital transformation. The company lands in Spain in the digital transformation business, after entering France and Germany, which reinforces, according to the press release issued by the company, “reinforces the group’s commitment to this country.” Sopra Steria Next ensures its intention to offer a premium, end-to-end (covering all lines of the process) and proximity consulting, and “relies on the strength of its teams.” His commitment, he assures, also goes through “launching concrete and measurable tests” in banking and insurance, Public Administration, transportation, distribution, airlines, telecommunications and energy.

“The launch in Spain of Sopra Steria Next will allow us to further enhance our technological offer with consulting services of high added value”, explained the Managing Director of Sopra Steria Spain, Antonio Peñalver. The manager explained that Sopra Steria has been present in Spain for more than 20 years, although it has focused on innovation, development and training of talent. Spain is currently the fifth country in the world in turnover and the third in number of employees.

“We want to accompany our clients in their transformation challenges and be at the heart of their digital projects. For this, a local, agile and personalized consultancy is necessary and, above all, committed to offering tangible results, that is, capable of taking action and implementation ”, said the director of Sopra Steria Next in Spain, Carlos Morón Herrero.

