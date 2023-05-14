Shortly after the act of the Flemish Gustaph, Hannah Waddingham (48) appeared on the screen. While the British presenter was talking the show together, a rather remarkable scene took place behind her. A woman stirred a wooden pot with a stick – what looked like a toilet brush – and looked sultryly into the cameras several times.

Viewers of the Eurovision Song Contest suddenly no longer had eyes for Hannah Waddingham, but for the woman behind her. ‘What is that person doing behind it?’, ‘Does anyone know what’s going on here?’ and ‘what the fuck is happening here?’, it rained reactions on social media.

Fans of the song spectacle immediately knew what the act was based on. It turned out to be a big nod to Poland’s standout act from 2014: My Slowiani from Donatan & Cleo. During that show, a woman could be seen on stage performing a similar act.

The "sopping" lady who was in the picture on Saturday night turned out to be a Polish milkmaid who was churning butter, the organization said on Twitter. She is also no stranger. It was the British comedian, actress and presenter Mel Giedroyc, herself half Polish. She does the Eurovision commentary for the BBC when Graham Norton is on stage.

