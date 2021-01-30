Scottish singer, producer and DJ Sophie Xeon He died this Saturday, January 30. The unfortunate news was confirmed by his representative for the British medium MixMag.

“I have to communicate to you with deep sadness that the artist and producer SOPHIE He died this morning around four in the morning in Athens, where he lived, after suffering a sudden accident. At this time the respect and privacy of the family is our priority. We also ask for respect for their fans and that the news be treated with sensitivity, ”the announcement states.

“Sophie was a pioneer of the new sound, one of the most influential artists of the last decade. Not only for its ingenious production and creativity, but also for the message and visibility that was achieved. An icon of liberation ”, concludes the statement issued by Sophie’s team.

The artist passed away in Athens at 34 years of age after a successful career in the music industry. He was noted for his work with famous singers such as Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj and Madonna (Bitch, I’m Madonna).

In 2018, he launched his solo career with a speech marked by activism transgender. That same year she became the first openly trans star nominated for the Grammy awards in the category best electronic music album for his album Oil of every pearl’s Un-insides.

His first songs were “Nothing more to say” and “Bipp”, a deformed hyperpop and house that earned him international recognition.

