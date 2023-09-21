“After four wonderful years, we have decided to end our marriage mutually and amicably. There is a lot of speculation about why, but the reality is that this is a mutual decision and we both honestly hope that everyone can respect our wishes to preserve our privacy and that of our children,” they explained about their separation on the 6th. September Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas On Instagram, the same message published almost at the same time on each of their social network accounts. But two weeks later, the divorce is not going to be as amicable as they said. The actress, 27, sued the singer, 34, this Thursday, September 20, to try to get her two children to return to her native England. “The petitioner, Sophie Belinda Turner, by and through her undersigned attorneys, files this Verified Petition for the Return of Children to England against the Respondent, Joseph Adam Jonas,” reads the court filing, to which the Daily Mail and People, among other means. A complaint that makes other issues public, such as her claims that she found out about the separation through the media. Shortly after the news broke, a representative of the singer sent a statement with her version: “The Florida Court has already issued an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children,” the note states. And he adds: “Sophie was notified of this order on September 6, more than two weeks ago.”

Turner’s lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court in New York, comes after Jonas filed for divorce in Miami, Florida, earlier this month and after speculation about their breakup made headlines. for weeks. The couple has been married for four years and share two daughters: Willa, three, and DJ, one. Following the news of her divorce, statements emerged that she “likes to party and he likes to stay home.” Several sources who claim to have “direct knowledge” of the situation informed US media, such as TMZthat Joe was seeing his kids full-time while on tour, while Sophie filmed for the new series Joan In England. Now, Turner alleges in the lawsuit that Jonas is withholding her daughters’ passports so they cannot leave the United States. “On or about September 17, 2023, the parties met to discuss their separation,” the complaint says, “the mother reiterated the parties’ agreed plan for the children to return to England that week. The father has possession of the girls’ passports. “He refuses to return the passports to the mother and refuses to send the girls to England with the mother.”

The actress who became known worldwide for her participation in Game of Thronesthat She was seen this week in New York walking with the singer Taylor Swift, also Jonas’ ex-partner, states in her lawsuit papers that the “illicit retention” of the little girls began on September 20. Something he later denied in a statement: “This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is unfortunately coming to an end. When language like ‘withholding’ is used, it is at best misleading and at worst a gross abuse of the legal system. The girls were not detained,” he assures, while specifying that the little girls are currently with their mother.

Turner also claims that she and The Jonas Brothers band member agreed over Christmas 2022 that they would make the United Kingdom their “forever home” and begin looking for schools there for their eldest daughter, Willa. “The parties were excited about the family’s move to England,” say the documents presented in court this Thursday. The now-ex-couple finally found the perfect home in the English countryside, so they put her Miami property up for sale and began a long-term rental agreement with plans to purchase the property, according to court documents.

Jonas and Turner officially moved from Miami to England on April 10, 2023, coinciding with the filming of the actress’s next series. He, meanwhile, kicked off the Jonas Brothers tour in New York on August 12. Even so, the singer of Dancing Feet and her now ex-partner agreed that their daughters would travel with their father because, despite his nighttime commitments, he had more free periods during the day to spend with them. “The girls could at least spend some time during the day with one of her parents until the mother finished her recording commitments,” the documents explain, noting that it was only a “temporary arrangement.” According to the singer, he assures in his counter-communicationhe would be willing for his two daughters to grow up between the United States and England.

The lawsuit also states that the breakup “occurred very suddenly” after an argument on Aug. 15, Jonas’s birthday, and that Turner learned that the singer had filed for divorce on Sept. 5 “through the media.” ”. According to the brief, Jonas’ lawyer confirmed on September 19 that he will not return the passports or give consent for the daughters to move to the other side of the Atlantic, which has prompted Turner’s lawsuit. Furthermore, according to Page Six, the performer also intends to file a similar lawsuit in the United Kingdom, where her case would supposedly be a “violation” of her custody rights. After this lawsuit became public, the artist has also quickly denied that part of the story: “After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe began the divorce process in Florida, since Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. “Sophie knew that Joe was going to file for divorce,” says the statement sent by her representative to the same media that published the news of the lawsuit. A note in which they also explain that the ex-couple met last Sunday in New York to talk about her daughters, and the meetings were “cordial.” “Joe’s impression from the meeting was that they had reached an agreement that they would work together to reach an amicable co-parenting agreement,” the statement continued. And 24 hours after that meeting, she informed her ex-partner that she wanted to take her two daughters permanently to the United Kingdom and asked for her passports. According to Jonas’ representative, “if he agrees to that, he will be violating the Florida Court’s order.” “His wish for her is for Sophie to reconsider her difficult legal situation and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. “Her only concern is the well-being of her children,” ends the note in which the singer makes his version clear. Everything indicates that this Thursday a war may have started between the ex-marriage.