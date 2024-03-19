The judicial peace between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas has come to an end. The actress known for Game of Thrones, 28, and the singer, 34, return to court to debate their divorce and the custody of their two daughters, Willa (4 years old) and Delphine (2). The ex-couple, who put an end to their relationship in September 2023, after four years of marriage, reached a temporary custody agreement at the end of last October. Now, according to court documents to which the American magazine has had access People, Turner's lawyers have requested in a court in Miami-Dade County (Florida) that the divorce be reactivated; “The reduction has come to an end and in this case it will be reactivated,” say the papers presented. The provisional consent for the custody of their two daughters expired in January 2024. After they have not been able to reach a divorce agreement, Turner is now asking the judge to end the marriage and decide who gets custody of their daughters through an agreement ordered by the court, notes the Daily Mail.

Shortly after the media reported the first divorce proceedings, Turner filed a lawsuit against Joe Jonas for improper retention, after the singer, according to the actress's version, withheld her daughters' passports. A fact that prevented them from traveling to her mother's country of origin, and where the family had established her residence. According to official documents, which the media then published Page Six, the couple agreed to designate the United Kingdom as their “definite home,” since, before the separation announcement, they were in the process of buying a house in the English countryside after selling their residence in Miami. The actress withdrew the lawsuit after reaching the temporary agreement on October 10, 2024. “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend equal time in loving homes in both the United States and the United Kingdom. We hope to be excellent co-parents,” the former couple confirmed in a joint statement.

The document of the pact, which was disseminated and published in practically all the media, revealed the skeleton of an agreement that has already expired: both Turner and Jonas were entitled to two weeks a month each with their daughters. Additionally, they were allowed to travel anywhere in the United States and the United Kingdom until the contract expired. Which is what has happened now and will take them back to court.

The waters began to get muddy on September 1 of last year, when the member of the Jonas Brothers band filed a divorce suit in the Miami courts. According to what the American media reported then, sources close to the singer claimed that Turner partied too much and that he left his now ex-husband alone to take care of them. The separation of the couple celebrities has triggered legal proceedings in Miami, the United Kingdom and New York. And that, at first, it seemed like it was going to be a peaceful breakup: “After four wonderful years, we have decided to end our marriage in a mutual and amicable manner. There is a lot of speculation about why, but the reality is that this is a mutual decision and we both honestly hope that everyone can respect our wishes to preserve our privacy and that of our children,” they explained that September. in a joint statement on their social networks.

From the beginning, and according to the legal divorce documents to which the TMZ portal had access in September 2023, the singer intended for the little girls to stay in any location in the United States, as long as they did not travel to England. Furthermore, since then, all the information to which the press has had access has favored Jonas, involving Turner in endless conspiracy theories that have shaken his image and name. After this period of calm, a new episode of the couple's divorce now begins, and it remains to be seen if this time it will be equally high-profile. In any case, and according to the photos and news published in recent months, both have rebuilt their lives: Turner with Peregrine Pearson, and Jonas with the model Stormi Bree.