British actress Sophie Turner, 27, and American singer Joe Jonas, 34, have reached a joint custody agreement in the midst of their bitter divorce process, as confirmed by media such as the Daily Mail, People either Page Six. The famous couple, who began their separation at the beginning of last September after four years of marriage and two daughters together, hope to resolve the matter “amicably,” according to the court documents that several media outlets made public this Tuesday. October 10th.

The letter reveals that both Turner and Jonas will each have two weeks a month with their daughters Willa, three years old, and Delphine, one year old. At least until next January. In addition, they will be allowed to travel anywhere in the United States and the United Kingdom while they are with them, which means that the actress of Game of Thrones He can take the girls to England, where he intends to settle in what he considers his “forever home.” The new agreement thus invalidates the previous interim consent order, according to which the girls had to remain in New York State. while his parents were in disagreement over his custody.

It all started on September 1, when the member of the Jonas Brothers band filed for divorce from the performer in the Miami courts. Then, sources close to him assured different media that Turner partied too much and that she left her now ex-husband alone to take care of them. She responded by denouncing Jonas for “holding” his daughters in the United States and refusing to give her their passports so they could return to England together. She also filed a complaint in which she claimed that she had learned of the news of her divorce from the press. Something he denied a few hours later in a statement.

The Turner-Jonas separation has triggered court proceedings in Miami, the United Kingdom and New York, which is where the custody portion of the two girls is now being handled. And that, at first, it seemed like it was going to be a peaceful breakup. “After four wonderful years, we have decided to end our marriage mutually and amicably. There is a lot of speculation about why, but the reality is that this is a mutual decision and we both honestly hope that everyone can respect our wishes to preserve our privacy and that of our children,” they explained about their separation on the 6th. September in the same message published on their respective Instagram accounts. However, the disagreement on both sides over who should take care of the daughters and in what part of the world they should live led to an open war between the two.

Now, after three days of mediation – which occurred, according to People, between October 4 and 7—in which both have made efforts to negotiate their divorce without the acrimony that was brewing, the waters seem to have calmed down. Thanks to this new provisional consent order, both have approved that the girls will be with Turner from October 9 to 21. According to the documents, she can “temporarily travel” with them anywhere in the United States or the United Kingdom, but must return them to New York on the 21st, where they will be “transferred” to Jonas. In addition, the delivery must take place at a time and place suitable for both parties, the document says. The father will have the right to be with them until November 2 and they will also be able to travel anywhere in the United States, which means that Willa and Delphine – whose name had not been known until now, when the media have accessed the papers of divorce and custody—will be able to accompany him on his tour with the Jonas Brothers. During those dates the group plans to play in Austin (Texas), San Diego and Anaheim, both cities in the State of California. On November 2 they have to be back in New York, but perhaps it will be their nanny who will be in charge of transporting the girls – something contemplated in the agreement for both parties – since Jonas has a concert scheduled that day in Fresno, California. .

As for the future, and as indicated Peoplethe agreement requires “that the parties jointly submit a status report letter” by December 23, describing the status of the mediation between the two at that time.

For now, that is what is known about what was agreed. Turner will have his daughters again during the next two weeks, until November 22, and Jonas will have the other two – including Thanksgiving Day – until December 16, under the same conditions. They will spend Christmas with her mother and will meet her father again on January 7, at which time they will have to return to New York. They, in principle, agree. Even so, a trial is scheduled for January 2 to resolve the issues that remain pending with the custody of the little girls.