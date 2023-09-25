“After four wonderful years, we have decided to end our marriage mutually and amicably. There is a lot of speculation about why, but the reality is that this is a mutual decision and we both honestly hope that everyone can respect our wishes to preserve our privacy and that of our daughters,” they explained about their separation on the 6th. September the couple formed by Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas On Instagram, in the same message published at the same time on each of their social network accounts. A few days later, on September 20, that separation did not seem so “friendly”: the actress who achieved fame for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, 27, sued the singer, 34, to try to get his two children to return to their native England. That complaint seemed like a bomb that ended the cordiality between the former couple, since in it she accused the artist of “retaining” the little girls in the United States and claimed to have found out about her divorce through the media. A few days later, the networks were fuming when the interpreter went to dinner for the second time with Taylor Swift, who is also Joe Jonas’ ex. Now it seems that the waters have calmed down, at least temporarily.

“The petitioner, Sophie Belinda Turner, by and through her undersigned attorneys, files this Verified Petition for the Return of Children to England against the Respondent, Joseph Adam Jonas,” read the court filing, which was accessed by several media outlets. , both Americans and British. Shortly after the news broke, a representative of the singer sent a statement with his version: “The Florida Court has already issued an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children,” the note stated. And he added: “Sophie was notified of this order on September 6, more than two weeks ago.” “The girls were born in the United States and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the United States. “They are American citizens,” he said, although in his statement he was willing for them to be raised between the United States and England.

More information

In the middle of their high-profile divorce, according to new documents presented this Monday, September 25, in New York, the daughters of the now ex-couple will remain in this American city for the moment, until the disagreement over their custody is resolved. According to media such as People either Page Six, that they have had access to said legal documents, both Turner and Jonas have agreed to support, always temporarily, their daughters (Willa, three years old, and D., a 14-month-old girl whose full name they have never made known). ) in the southern and eastern boroughs of New York, including New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.

The documents presented also reveal that both the actress and the singer have consented to this agreement. “The parties have agreed to the entry of the Interim Consent Order, by proposal attached, without prejudice to the claims of either party, prohibiting the mobility of children outside the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts to the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York. If this new order is violated, it will be up to the court to act as of right to “take or cause to be taken action” under federal or state law “to protect the well-being of the children involved.”

The couple has been married for four years. Since September 4, when their breakup was announced after weeks of speculation, much has been said and published about the reasons for their separation, although various American media specialized in matters of the heart pointed out that this separation was no surprise: during this summer The musician had been seen at several of his concerts without his wedding ring. The family mansion in which they both lived in Miami – the Florida city where the singer filed for divorce – was sold in August after some renovations and price reductions. And it was learned that he had approached some matrimonial lawyers. Beyond speculation, the British actress, who in recent weeks was filming a new series, titled Joan, precisely in Spain, it seems that she does want to return to the United Kingdom with her daughters. For now though she will have to wait.