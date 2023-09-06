Love is over. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas They surprised all their followers this morning by confirming their separation. In their letter, they ask that privacy and the decision they made mutually be respected. “After a wonderful marriage of several years, we have decided to end our marriage. There are many speculations about why, but the truth is that it was a joint decision. We expect you to respect our privacy for our children.” reads the message on Instagram.

As reported by various US media, which accessed the couple’s legal documents, it is highlighted that the marriage is “irretrievably broken”, with no capacity for reconciliation.

YOU CAN SEE: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner separate: singer filed divorce papers, according to E!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas confirm their divorce after 4 years of marriage. Photo: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Sophie Turner makes her second pregnancy official: “We are very excited to expand the family”

The wedding of Sophie Turnet and Joe Jonas, a worldwide media event

At the end of October 2017, the celebrities confirmed their engagement and, to the delight of the fans, in May 2019, the long-awaited wedding in Las Vengas arrived. The wedding event that brought together different figures from the media radar, took place after the Billboard awards ceremony, in which the Jonas Brothers performed. As expected, Nick and Kevin were the groom’s godparents.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in Las Vegas. Photo: Instagram

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner sold their mansion in Miami

It transpired that, after a year of having acquired his luxurious mansion in Miami, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner decided to sell it for $15 million. Although at first the decision to get rid of a place so quickly was not clear and the media suspected a healthy move, today the information indicates that they were no longer having a good time.