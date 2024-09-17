Lollipop Chainsaw RePop hit stores a few days ago, allowing longtime fans and new players to relive the crazy adventure created by Suda51 based on cheerleaders and brain-eating. To celebrate the launch Sophie Salso known as peachmilky_ on social media, offers us some new shots of her Juliet Starling Cosplay.

Juliet is the protagonist of Lollipop Chainsaw, a student and cheerleader at San Romero High School, as well as belonging to a family specialized in hunting zombies, which will come in very handy when she faces an invasion of brain-eaters armed with a chainsaw and a repertoire of choreographed moves.