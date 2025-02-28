The adult platform only offers offering memorable stories And the last one stars in a girl who calls himself Sophie Raina model Christian which claims to have won 50 million dollars With his activity of showing himself as God brought it to the world, something that, as he understands, does not enter into collision with his religious values ​​under the compassionate argument that «The Lord is indulgent».

The creator of content, of 20 years, has resorted to X to share the news of Its enormous income And he has published a screenshot with his profit statement. «Halfway to 100 million dollars», He has just informed everyone.

Sophie Rain already spoke with the magazine ‘People’ about her work as a model of Onlyfans and how this has made her a woman full of possible. Its content is accessible through a payment wall based on subscriptionbut also receives donations of his followers.

The Lord and his most generous fan

According to Onlyfans’s model, he won 43 million dollars last year. For her, a person of deep religious convictions, her daily task to earn money It does not conflict with its Christian values. “The Lord is very indulgent,” he assured the aforementioned medium.









Sophie Rain’s dizzying curves have thousands of fans, but she has a very special one among her priorities. It is your most generous benefactor, name Charlesand between November 2023 and November 2024, the girl of almost 5 million dollars transferred to the girl.

Although he does not really know man personally, he pointed out that – for many of many – his relationship is not completely strange. According to Sophie Rain, They often speakalthough she does not know her age and avoids “thinking too much about it.”

«I try not to ask just my own good. I know it’s a little older“He told ‘People’ at that time. «I don’t want to know exactly how many years my fans are, just because I know that many of them are older. Sometimes it’s like talking to my grandfather When I discover how many years they are, ”he added with tenderness.

Do not forget its humble origins

The influencer, based in Florida, has also told the magazine how its annual income, already billionaires, have changed their lives. He says he has been able to buy the car of his dreams, nothing less than A Porsche GT3 RS 2024and that a «can be paidBeautiful house»On the beaches of Miami.

However, Sophie Rain can never forget where she comes and recalls: «I still find myself trying to save every dollar I canbecause this is how I grew up ». But she is happy to be able to keep her family, who initially doubted to support her career in Onlyfans, but now Rback your decisions completely.

«I saw them grow, very poor, fighting to pay the invoicesjumping from work in work. So that’s what also motivates me, my parents’ struggle. I also wanted to change that, ”he says. So it is normal to despise those who criticize it: «Honestly, all Internet people who hate me and publish cruel comments and all that is what motivates me to continue growing and continuing to prosper and keep doing mine ».