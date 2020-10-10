Does the release of Sophie Pétronin constitute an anchor for the new power in Bamako, Mali? Does it have an impact on the work of the French forces engaged in Mali. “Yesterday, I witnessed scenes of jubilation, as if with these releases the Malians had reason to hope. Since the junta came to power two months ago, there have been sanctions that weigh heavily on this country and little by little they have been lifted.”, Says Friday, October 9 Dorothée Olliéric, special correspondent in Bamako (Mali).

Yet in the north of the country, the level of violence has never been higher. “There are the jihadists, but also a lot of intercommunal violence, which causes hundreds of deaths.”, Adds the journalist France Télévisions. So, for the French soldiers engaged in Mali, the solution must be political.