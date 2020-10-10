The release of four hostages at the hands of a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda follows the release from Malian jails of nearly 200 prisoners, some of whom are believed to be executives of the jihadist movement.

After nearly four years in the hands of a jihadist group from the Malian Sahel, Frenchwoman Sophie Pétronin, 75, returned to France on Friday, October 9, the day after her release was announced. Three other hostages, two Italians and Malian politician Soumaïla Cissé, were also released.

But, if the conditions of this release remain unclear, they are already calling out. It indeed follows the release of dozens of prisoners by Mali – 206 according to the group that held the hostages – whose identity is not known, but who could join the ranks of the jihadists. Franceinfo explains what we know about them and the potential consequences of this operation.

1 How many jihadists have been released?

The release of prisoners by Mali has not been officially communicated. And the exact number of people affected is uncertain. Monday, Associated Press agency announced the release of 180 prisoners, citing a “official source” Malian. Sources described as “close to the negotiations” evoked with AFP “more than a hundred” of people. As well as the release, between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, “about thirty others” jihadists, according to a Malian security source.

For its part, the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GISM), the jihadist alliance affiliated with Al-Qaeda which held the hostages, claimed on the Telegram application to have obtained the release of 206 of its members, relate The world and Release. Who point out that, if this is not the first time that jihadist prisoners have been released within the framework of negotiations, the scale of this movement is unprecedented.

Transported by plane, these prisoners were released in two different areas of the country, that of Niono, in central Mali, and Tessalit, in the north-east, near the border with Algeria.

2 What are their profiles?

The Malian authorities have also not communicated on the profile of the released prisoners. Quoting a “good source”, The world affirms that at least three figures of jihadism in the Sahel regained their freedom on this occasion. It would be the Mauritanian Abou Dardar, important local leader during the occupation of northern Mali by the Islamists, who visited in 2014. There would also be his compatriot Fawaz Ould Ahmed, nicknamed “Ibrahim 10”, close advisor to the Algerian Mokhtar Belmokhtar within the Al-Mourabitoune group, notably involved in attacks against a restaurant in Bamako and a hotel in Sévaré (Mali) who had left 6 and 22 dead in 2016. Arrested that same year, he had delivered a precious testimony to French justice, said The world. The third would be Malian Mimi Ould Baba, suspected of having organized attacks in Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso) and Grand-Bassam (Ivory Coast) in 2016, which killed 30 and 19 people, and for which he had been indicted by the American justice, after his arrest by French soldiers in 2017.

However, not all released detainees have such a profile. Some are “tiny little fish that had not been tried”, says an anonymous source at World. AFP sources also mention prisoners, some of whom are only “presumed” jihadists. Quoted by RFI, Ibrahim Maïga, researcher at the Institute for Security Studies in Dakar (Senegal), wonders: “Did we have sufficiently solid files on them to bring them to justice, to have them convicted?” “Obviously, they were not all among the combatants”, believes political scientist Niagalé Bagayoko, president of the African Security Sector Network, interviewed on franceinfo. “Among these people, there are some who provided logistical support, others who provided intelligence …” Profiles that do not necessarily all present the same level of dangerousness.

3 What consequences for Mali?

If the new Malian authorities, in power since a military coup in August, have worked on this operation, it is not without risk. For their image, first of all, with the Malian security forces and the populations targeted by the jihadist attacks. “Obviously, when you are in one of the affected localities and you hear this information, there is reason to ask questions”, commented researcher Ibrahim Maïga on RFI. “One hundred jihadists returned to nature, it’s still relatively hard to swallow for the combatants, for the Malian army …” agrees on franceinfo Peer de Jong, co-author of Security and development in the Sahel, from concept to reality. “Some colleagues are obviously angry”, commented on Monday a Malian magistrate in Release.

These released detainees also risk joining the ranks of jihadist organizations that were already experiencing a resurgence of activity. For the GSIM, it is also a symbolic victory which can make it possible to create “a kind of craze around their movement”, fears Ibrahim Maïga, still on RFI. “The idea behind it is to show that the Support Group for Islam and Muslims, the GSIM, does not forget anyone, does not forget its men and is also able to free its men whatever. it costs.”

This question is not trivial for France, of which more than 5,000 soldiers remain deployed in the Sahel as part of Operation Barkhane. And this, even if the designated target of this operation is more the local branch of the Islamic State group. For Niagalé Bagayoko, “it is necessary to know if there is going to be a possibility of using the rivalry between the groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the groups affiliated with the state Islamic” to weaken both camps.

The conditions for the release of the four hostages, including Sophie Pétronin, are not necessarily unanimous in France. On Friday, the president of the National Rally, Marine Le Pen, invited the executive to lift the veil on “the conditions which presided over this release” : “The echoes we have had [ne sont] obviously not to reassure us when we are attached to the security of our country. “ “So far”, recalls Niagalé Bagayoko, “Apart from the attempted attack in Colombes where the accused person took advantage of the head of the Islamic State group in the Great Sahara, there is no proven link between threats weighing directly on French territory and this which occurs in the Sahel “.