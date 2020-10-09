After nearly four years of detention, Sophie Pétronin was released Thursday, October 8, in Mali. With her, two Italian hostages and Soumaila Cissé, a Malian politician. Regarding the counterparts, France remains evasive and refers to Mali: “These are negotiations that were conducted entirely by the Malian authorities, it is to them that we must ask questions”, explains Gabriel Attal, government spokesman, on the France 2 plateau, Friday, October 9.

The Malian military junta, in power since this summer, reportedly negotiated the release of hostages against that of more than 200 men linked to the jihadist movement in the Sahel. “The majority of them are not jihadists, they are not fighters […] there are two, three, headliners of jihadist leaders, known, condemned in Mali, in certain African countries and beyond “, explains Wassim Nasr, journalist France 24, specialist in jihadist movements. France has been involved in Mali with Operation Barkhane since 2014.