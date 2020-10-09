Draped in white, Sophie Pétronin appears as a free woman in Bamako, Mali on Thursday, October 8. When suddenly, a cry cuts through the silence of this solemn moment. The voice that rises is that of the son of the ex-French hostage, Sébastien Chadaud-Pétronin. He lets escape all the emotion and the relief of a son who finds his mother after four years of captivity.

The one who was until then the last French hostage spent more than 1,380 days in the hands of the jihadists. Sophie Pétronin held on, resisted. “Deep down inside, I was always sure that I would return, that I wouldn’t die in between. And, above all, I said to myself: ‘Don’t care about death. Go on, hold on, hold on ‘“, she declared, Thursday, October 8.

