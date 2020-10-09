She was the last French hostage in the world. Sophie Pétronin has been back in France since Friday October 9 at the very beginning of the afternoon. His plane landed on the tarmac at the Villacoublay military base, in the Yvelines. President Emmanuel Macron and Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

After a few minutes’ exchange with them, Sophie Pétronin hugged members of her family. This emotional moment lasted for many minutes. Among them, the nephew of the ex-hostage, aged 75, but also her husband. Her son Sébastien Chabaud-Pétronin was with her on the plane. In the coming hours, Sophie Pétronin will be questioned again by the French intelligence services. The information it provides could prove to be crucial for France, engaged in Mali, in the fight against terrorism.

