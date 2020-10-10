The release of Sophie Pétronin, Thursday, October 8, remains a real relief for her, her family but also the various authorities involved in the negotiations. To achieve his release, the Malian government agreed to release 200 jihadists. A group of people composed mainly of people who “revolved around this insurgency in northern Mali but there are we will say 2-3 headliners of known jihadist leaders”, according to France 24 journalist Wassim Nasr, a specialist in jihadist movements.

This release leaves hope for some Malians who are beginning to dream of a “middle ground” with the Islamists in the north of the country according to journalist Dorothée Olliéric, in duplex from Bamako (Mali). However, tensions are still high. “Never has the level of violence been so high. There are jihadists but also a great many intercommunal violence which causes hundreds of deaths”, explains the journalist.

