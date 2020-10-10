The release of Soumaïla Cissé allowed the release of Sophie Pétronin. Soumaïla Cissé, 70, was a presidential candidate when he was kidnapped last March. The military junta, which came to power in a coup this summer, made his release a priority. In return, the Malian authorities released 200 jihadists and sent them back to the north of the country. “They are not fighters […] it could be people who provided telephones, water, diesel“, explains Wassim Nasr, journalist France 24.

The doctrine of France is not to pay a ransom. We will have to wait months before knowing the truth. These releases are part of a political process in Mali. “It is not simply the release of two hostages, Sophie Pétronin and Soumaïla Cissé, against 200 jihadists. We must see it beyond, it is the national union of Mali that is currently being played out“, explains Antoine Glaser, journalist specializing in Africa. The French authorities estimate that Barkhane’s soldiers are able to face the 200 jihadists.