“I am very well, I have no problem.”Sophie Pétronin spoke on Thursday, October 8 in Bamako, Mali, just after her release. “I saw the doctor, I have no health problem. I lost a little weight, four teeth, so go to the dentist when I get there”, Reassured the one who was the last French hostage, under the eyes of her son, moved.

“As much as we are on this earth, we have, we have had or will have trials to go through. If you are okay with what’s happening to you, it’s not going to be too bad”, She explains. The reunion with his son in particular, was very moving. There were a lot of people at the foot of the plane, so he was forced to push through so he could hug his mother.

