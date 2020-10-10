It’s a huge relief for Sophie Pétronin and her family, Friday October 9. The day before, the former hostage held in Mali by an Islamist group has finally found freedom after four years of captivity. To obtain his freedom and that of 3 other hostages, the Malian authorities have released 200 prisoners linked to the moving jihadist in the Sahel.

However, “the majority of them are not jihadists, they are not fighters“, observes Wassim Nasr, journalist at France 24 and specialist in jihadist movements. In addition, one of the hostages, the opponent Soumaïla Cissé was at the heart of the negotiations, especially for political reasons. His release therefore allows the Junta which took the power this summer to establish its legitimacy.