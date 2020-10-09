Sophie Pétronin had been detained for four years in Mali by a group called the GSIM (Support Group for Islam and Muslims), led by Iyad Ag Ghali, a Malian. Étienne Leenhardt, editor-in-chief of the foreign service of France Télévision explains on the France 2 set that the liberation took place in several stages: “It was feared that this release could not take place.“Detained for four years, the former hostage was released with a Malian opponent, Soumaïla Cissé.”It is probable that the release and the action to free Soumaïla Cissé, detained for a few months, accelerated the possibility of the release of Sophie Pétronin“, explains the journalist.

About 200 people, imprisoned for participating in jihadist acts in Mali, have been released. “Then, like a give and take, the repatriation operation of Sophie Pétronin and Soumaïla Cissé, who was not detained in the same place, to the city of Tessalit, in northern Mali, began.“, explains Étienne Leenhardt.”This takes lots of time. The people who hold them are very careful with their movements, not to be spotted. “From Tessalit, the Malian military forces, probably aided by the French military forces, repatriated the former hostages by plane to Bamako.

