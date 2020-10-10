After more than 1,380 days of detention, Sophie Pétronin treads the tarmac at Villacoublay airport (Yvelines). Welcomed by the Head of State, she has been taking her first steps in France for four years. Her three grandsons are present, she falls into their arms. Their grandmother was the last French hostage in the world. A reunited family, for whom the nightmare ended Thursday, October 8.

At 7 pm, in Mali, a cry rips through the night: “Mom ! Mom !“. Sébastien Chadaud-Pétronin has found his mother. Sophie Pétronin is free:”I am very well. I do not have any problems. No problem. I saw the doctor I have no health problems, I am fine. I lost some weight and four teeth down“Said, Thursday, October 8, the ex-hostage. Her son has never stopped fighting. Years of anguish, doubts, hope, until their reunion. Sophie Pérotin says a few words for his son: “Forgive me, I gave you a lot of trouble, worries, work, to help me get out of where I was so really I ask you to forgive me.“