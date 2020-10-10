Thursday, October 8 on the tarmac at Bamako airport (Mali), Sébastien Chadaud-Pétronin found his mother. After four years of captivity, the former French hostage has found her family. “It is a little boy who found his mother. It’s a mother who consoled her little boy“, testifies Sébastien Chadaud-Pétronin, Thursday October 8. Despite the geographical distance, this attachment has never weakened.

Sophie Pétronin moved to Mali in 2001. A training laboratory assistant, she opened a dispensary for children there. On December 24, 2016, Islamists affiliated with Al-Quaida kidnapped her. Very quickly, his son went up the track by himself. He goes to Mali and knocks on all doors, without success. He doesn’t give up and makes bold plans. “He was taking too many risks, he was ready to raise a ransom to free his mother. He meets the tribal chiefs, he goes to Mauritania, he is ready to go to the north of Mali, to meet the kidnappers, even if it means being kidnapped, but provided that his mother is released.“, explains Serge Daniel, journalist at RFI Mali

