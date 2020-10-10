Sophie Pétronin landed on the tarmac of the Villacoublay military base (Yvelines), as a free woman, Friday, October 9. Emmanuel Macron is there to welcome him. On the descent of the Falcon of the Republic, the ex-hostage hugs his three grandsons. The embrace is long. It is that of a family finally reunited, after 1,384 days of captivity in Mali. An official speech was planned, finally no one will make a statement.

The day before, on the tarmac in Bamako (Mali), a cry rips through the night. It is that of Sophie Pétronie’s son. “Mummy mummy…”. It is the relief of a son who finds his mother, who has just been released. Eye to eye, they exchange their first words. During four years of captivity, the septuagenarian held out, she resisted. “Deep down inside, I was always certain that I would return, that I wouldn’t die in between”, Commented Sophie Pétronin.

