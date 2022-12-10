Es starts with the author Sophie Passmann (“Alte Weißen Jungs”, “Komplett Gänsehaut”), who was last seen in the Amazon series “Damaged Goods”, above the Tresor club in Berlin on the roof of the power plant in Kreuzberg stands. She says: “Books – we all know them. Books spend most of their lives on winners’ shelves so you can stand in front of those shelves at parties and say something like, ‘Oh! I heard great things about the book!’ Or: ‘Oh! It’s on my list too, I have to read it!'”

This is a “hard lottery”!

She adds that in reality, of course, you won’t read them, opens a heavy door, enters the power plant, slams an elevator door particularly resolutely (bang!) and then, followed by the camera, turns to her viewers inside the elevator Viewer: “Honestly, I think we don’t talk enough about the fact that reading books is a tough lottery, because most books you read feel rather average to you, a bit like an inconsequential first date.” But you read anyway further, because you know that between all these average books, “that don’t touch you”, there are always these few books, “that touch you really badly – and they come to places where a ‘Spiderman’ film even comes not go. And these are the books that ‘Studio Orange’ is all about!”



She has now reached a hall, walks through a chain of lights behind which people are already clapping, two guests are sitting in front of the audience, Helene Hegemann and Dimitrij Schaad (in the next episodes: Theresia Enzensberger and Nilz Bokelberg as well as Michel Friedman and Mithu Sanyal).

But they don’t get a chance to speak, they are more invited to give the presenter the keywords, you watch them most of the time while listening. The presenter often says how cool her guests are, wants to talk about Helene Hegemann’s collection of stories “Schlachtensee” “like normal people” (“Why do you write short stories?”), but then prefers not to ask the author about her impressive literary work, but after the misogynistic literary scene that she was exposed to at the beginning of her career: “You will never publish a book again in your life without people thinking: Ahhhhh, the literary scandal mouse! You’ll never get rid of it, or do you think it’ll go away at some point?” As long as Sophie Passmann, who loves to carry the label “feminist” in front of her, attaches importance to relishing the scandal, certainly not.







Each guest brought a book, Helene Hegemann Roberto Bolaño’s novel “2666” about the hell of Ciudad Juárez, on the border between Mexico and the United States, where a series of murders of women and girls has taken place since 1993. But she doesn’t have the opportunity to talk about that or how this book is written (shouldn’t it be about that at some point?) with Passmann. She prefers to take up the side note that it reads “like ‘Harry Potter'” (“the editors asked themselves: why didn’t they bring ‘Harry Potter’ with them?”), spreads “Harry Potter” Lego figures on the low Table, with whom she now wants to reenact “2666”, of course ironically (“It has never existed on German television!”), because Harald Schmidt once reenacted the “Odyssey” or the French Revolution with Playmobil figures in his show. He pulled it off, with Passmann it’s just a quoted gesture, and the figures are off the table again. She prefers to congratulate Dimitrij Schaad (stands up and shakes his hand) because he didn’t want to read the 1000 pages of Bolaño again for the show.

“You don’t feel good reading either,” she finds and corrects herself, ironically again: “Well, you feel good in that self-destructive I’m-just-consuming-high-culture-way, but it’s a little bit like watching a crime series where some people get dismembered.” She laughs because it’s probably also supposed to be a funny show, places the books on the table in front of her or holds them – another quote from the book show – up to the camera and thanks the guests for the “wonderful books” they brought with them. Which is certainly not meant to be taken seriously. How at some point it is no longer certain whether anything is meant seriously, probably not at the beginning the remark that books can “touch dolls”. Or: reading. In “Studio Orange” books and guests are nothing more than an excuse for the presenter to speak. Above all, it is discussed here by herself and by the others, after all they can (ironically) apply for it and their books: Sophie Passmann.