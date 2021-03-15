D.he what Sophie Passmann does makes her successful. She writes a column that is popular, has a sizeable following on social media, and when she moderates she reaches a large audience. Her first book was a bestseller. Back then, the woman in her twenties was talking to old German men. Passmann is also German, but at least not old and not male and therefore a present voice in the German-speaking media world.

Still, she is jealous of a man. Not just any, on the Man, so Thomas. He published his first book when he was in his mid-twenties, so she’s not jealous of that. Not even that it won the Nobel Prize for Literature. But that he was allowed to write long books when there was no reason to write short ones: “This self-confidence that you have to have to write something like the ‘Magic Mountain’, this irrepressible belief that you are so horny yourself What is on it is that you can write a thousand pages about a worse health resort and people want to read it. ”That makes them“ mad with jealousy ”.

So it is in her second book. “Complete goosebumps” it says, is 172 pages short, and that’s what the narrator thinks about while looking at her bookshelf in her newly occupied “disgustingly bright old building”, which she can now afford thanks to her success. And because there is no “Roman” on the book cover, the habit tends to read your voice first as “Der Passmann” (although, as with “Der Bachmann”, it is better to do this with caution).

So here is a young, successful woman in an independent, middle-class life. And with the move into what feels like adulthood, an inventory is first made. What is there actually on the bookshelf and why? What do you cook in your own kitchen and what does that say about you? How do you meet yourself in rooms that you don’t have to share with anyone? How privileged, how intellectual, how German are you when you can do all of that now – at the age of 27?

Because at this age, the steps to the first floor – which one climbed without the many hurdles faced by other, less German, less white people – could finally be thoroughly ignored in order to curate properly. With, okay, the “Magic Mountain”, but above all feminist books and records from The Cure on the shelf and photos of yourself and Billie Eilish on the kitchen wall.

But no, ignoring is difficult, because it weighs heavily – the knowledge of your own predestined, privileged existence, the feeling of belonging to a generation that has the feeling that a lot is felt and less argued, because nothing is justified. And when “you” sit in a cynical pose on the parquet floor, then “you” may well ask yourself whether “you” think it’s all so great and should enjoy it at all.

An “I” rarely speaks here

So “man” in the sense of “Passman”. Because an “I” seldom speaks here: “You know that”, that people’s lives would never look as interesting or smart or polished as it is shown on the Internet. Passmann knows that, “her” generation knows that and possibly everyone else too. Why buy the expensive risotto rice to play “educated middle class cosplay”? The answer to this question is simply: “For example, I no longer buy risotto.”

So this is the status quo that Passmann wants to understand here. With a metaphor that could just as well work for a spoiled Generation X. Risotto rice. Sure, those from Generation X ate it seriously. Now you eat it ironically, knowing that it is ironic.