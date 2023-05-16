There are two months left for one of the most anticipated and controversial weddings in recent months. In January, Tamara Falcó and Iñigo Onieva finally set a date for their link: July 8th. All this after a request, a highly mediated break in the engagement, exclusives, public apologies and a reconciliation at the end of the year. After a postponement (from June to July) and when it seemed that everything was going well and there was not going to be any extra setback in the celebration, everything has become complicated: Falcó and Sophie et Voilà, a fashion firm from Bilbao in charge of designing her wedding dress. the bride, have broken their contract, as reported this Tuesday in a statement to which EL PAÍS has had access.

“Unfortunately, the agreement between Sophie et Voilà and Mrs. Falcó to make her wedding dress has had to be resolved as a result of Mrs. Falcó’s breach of contract”, begins the note, in a blunt tone, from the brand . Sofía Arribas and Saioa Goitia, owners of the firm, do not specify what, exactly, is the reason for this decision two months after the wedding, although they do reveal the reasons that have led them to break one of their most important commissions to date. : “We have a deep respect for the artistic creation of other colleagues and our business ethics prevent us from trespassing certain limits that would endanger the original authorship of the design,” they explain in the statement. What they suggest is, therefore, that they intended to create a concept from scratch, but since the parties did not reach an agreement and did not feel comfortable, the designers have preferred to paralyze the agreement: “For this reason, and for the respect that we deserves the originality of the work of other haute couture brands, we cannot meet certain demands of Mrs. Falcó, which from the beginning of the relationship we have advised against and refused to carry out because they are too close to designs outside our firm”.

In an interview with The confidential published last March, the designers stated that the Marquise de Griñón was “beautiful, happy, super-lively and full” in the first fitting of the dress. Since then, and as the statement explains, she has demanded some changes that Sophie et Voilà has not accepted. “From the beginning we have put all our efforts to make her feel like the most beautiful bride of the year, taking care of every detail and listening to her ideas. We understand the importance of capturing the essence of the concepts and inspirations of our brides and, as is normal, in most cases we start from an inspiration in other designs that we combine with the Sophie et Voilà style and the know-how of the top-level professionals of this company”.

As EL PAÍS has learned, the Basque firm had several designs prepared for Isabel Preysler’s daughter, which will ultimately come to nothing, and has tried to offer alternative solutions to redress the situation: “Infinite options,” say those who know them. In recent days, after numerous disagreements, the situation has become “complicated”, sources familiar with the matter assure this newspaper, to the point of becoming “unsustainable”. The brand claims to have invested time, money, effort and creativity in something that, ultimately, will not see the light of day. For the moment, EL PAÍS has not been able to obtain Falcó’s version on this matter.

Two months after her wedding to Íñigo Onieva, Falcó faces one of the most difficult setbacks of her marriage: finding a wedding dress that suits her taste in record time. It will not be an easy task, since she had been working with the designers since the beginning of this year. “We want to thank Mrs. Falcó and her entire team for the trust placed in Sophie et Voilà during these intense days and convey our best wishes for her wedding day,” the firm concluded.

10 weeks ago, that is, two and a half months, the Marquise de Griñón published through his Instagram account -in which she captures each step of her next link- a series of images and videos of her with possible wedding dresses. In the process, the designer and friend of hers, Juan Avellaneda, has been accompanying her.