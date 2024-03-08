Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor (44) provided a special moment in Paris this week. She sang her hit Murder on the dance floor at a performance in the Bataclan concert hall, where thirty people were killed in an attack in 2015. The 'sad coincidence' became a tribute to the victims and life.
Leon van Wijk
Latest update:
22:23
