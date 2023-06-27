Sophie Cross – Hidden truths: the previews (plot and cast) of the third episode

Tonight, Tuesday 27 June 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the third episode of Sophie Cross – Hidden truths, a French-German-Belgian drama TV series, broadcast in Germany on Das Erste from 23 May 2021, will be broadcast in Belgium on La Une from 7 November 2021 and in France on France 3 from 9 November 2021. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

In the third episode, the murder of a private detective, Jean Delmotte, reopens a case from five years earlier, in which a diamond dealer was killed with the same weapon and a guilty party was sentenced to an exemplary sentence. Gabriel, who was handling the case at the time, is being investigated by Internal Affairs. Sophie and Thomas, thanks to the photos on Stavros’ computer, manage to locate the playground in the photo with Arthur… Disheartened by the fact that what could have been the keystone of the case of Arthur’s disappearance turned out to be a blind trail, Sophie decided to turn to her husband, who is finally ready to support her. However, the investigation into the death of a private detective five years earlier will change the cards on the table. The timing of this case – that of a murder that could lead to Arthur’s disappearance – presents Sophie with the opportunity to believe again in her search for the truth.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the third episode of Sophie Cross – Hidden truths, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: