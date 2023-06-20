Sophie Cross – Hidden truths: the previews (plot and cast) of the second episode

Tonight, Tuesday 20 June 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the second episode of Sophie Cross – Hidden truths, a French-German-Belgian drama TV series, broadcast in Germany on Das Erste from 23 May 2021, will be broadcast in Belgium on La Une from 7 November 2021 and in France on France 3 from 9 November 2021. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

In this episode Sophie and her colleagues will investigate the murder of professor Claude Lemaire, killed after a school meeting between parents and teachers. Meanwhile, Sophie continues her search for her kidnapped son, receiving an email with a photo of Arthur proving her son is still alive.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the second episode of Sophie Cross – Hidden truths, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: