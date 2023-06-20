Sophie Cross – Hidden truths: the previews (plot and cast) of the second episode
Tonight, Tuesday 20 June 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the second episode of Sophie Cross – Hidden truths, a French-German-Belgian drama TV series, broadcast in Germany on Das Erste from 23 May 2021, will be broadcast in Belgium on La Une from 7 November 2021 and in France on France 3 from 9 November 2021. But let’s see all the information in detail together.
Plot
In this episode Sophie and her colleagues will investigate the murder of professor Claude Lemaire, killed after a school meeting between parents and teachers. Meanwhile, Sophie continues her search for her kidnapped son, receiving an email with a photo of Arthur proving her son is still alive.
Cast
We have seen the plot of the second episode of Sophie Cross – Hidden truths, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Alexia BarlierSophie Cross
- Thomas Jouannet: Commissioner Thomas Leclercq
- Martin Verset: Arthur Leclercq
- Nganji Mutiri: Chief Superintendent
- Cyril Lecomte as Captain Gabriel Deville
- Mariama GueyeLieutenant Amina Dequesne
- Oussama KheddamLieutenant Fred Fontaine
- Wanja Mues: Medical Examiner Alexander Brandt
- Lionel Ruziewicz: Cop
- Fred Bianconi: Commissioner Maxime Lecomte
- Soufian El Boubsi: Omar Benali
- Philippe Résimont: Claude Vautier
#Sophie #Cross #Hidden #truths #previews #cast #plot #episode
Leave a Reply