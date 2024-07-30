Sophie Cross – Hidden Truths 2 streaming and live tv: where to watch the third episode

This evening, Tuesday 30 July 2024, at 9:30 pm on Rai 1 the third episode of Sophie Cross – Hidden Truths 2 will be broadcast, a Franco-German-Belgian drama TV series, broadcast in Germany on Das Erste, in Belgium on La Une and in France on France 3. Three episodes will be broadcast in total. All in the month of July 2024. Where to watch Sophie Cross – Hidden Truths 2 live on TV and live streaming? Below all the information in detail.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, airs on Tuesday evenings at 9.30pm on Rai 1.

Sophie Cross – Hidden Truth 2 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to watch and rewatch various Rai programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone.

How many episodes?

We have seen where to watch Sophie Cross – Hidden Truths 2 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Rai 1? In total, three episodes will be broadcast: the first on Tuesday 16 July 2024; the third and final on Tuesday 30 July 2024. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Tuesday 16 July 2024 BROADCAST

Second episode: Tuesday 23 July 2024 BROADCAST

Third episode: Tuesday 30 July 2024 TODAY

But how long (duration) is each episode of Sophie Cross – Hidden Truths 2? The duration of each episode is approximately 90 minutes. The broadcast on Rai 1 is scheduled from 21:30 to 23:30.