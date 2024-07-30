Sophie Cross – Hidden Truths 2: the previews (plot and cast) of the third episode

Tonight, Tuesday 30 July 2024, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1 the third episode of Sophie Cross – Hidden Truths 2 will be broadcast, a Franco-German-Belgian drama TV series, broadcast in Germany on Das Erste, in Belgium on La Une and in France on France 3. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

In this episode, Sophie’s (Alexia Barlier) team is busy with the murder of Valérie, a young croupier, found dead in a hotel room. At the same time, an old flame of Gabriel’s (Cyril Lecomte) returns to him to ask for help. For Sophie and Thomas (Thomas Jouannet), a surprising piece of news is coming. Thomas himself continues his investigation with tenacity…

Cast

We have seen the plot of the third episode of Sophie Cross – Hidden Truth 2, but what is the full cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: