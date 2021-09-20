Sophie Codegoni was the subject of some speeches by Gianmaria Antinolfi, now the girl’s mother blurts out on social media

Gianmaria Antinfoli, in not very nice speeches, he talked about one of the girls inside the Big Brother VIP. The guy would have made physical hints about Sophie Codegoni, and the mother of the young tronista would not have appreciated.

The woman certainly did not go lightly on social media and turned to the boy who was nothing short of bad mannered. Sophie Codegoni’s mother wrote on social media:

But what have we become? A bargaining chip for success? But you, Neolithic ugly fellow, do you think you’re in a night club at Vomero? You are in a program with cameras and from the same cameras I hope you know how to apologize. To me but especially to my daughter!

Obviously, there was no lack of dedication and thoughts for his daughter either. Mother’s advice is one of the truest and most heartfelt and says:

Sophie: First you need to get to know yourself a little more. Smoke less. It helps more. Go to bed a little earlier to be more active in the morning. Bring out your sympathy and your sweetness. Look for a mother figure to sweeten the vipers in there. I would love to see you as you are, less set and change your thousand hairstyles as you do at home too.

Show your beautiful face even more, but above all put that stranger, dressed as a peasant, who does not speak Italian, in there just for having sold a paparazzi with a beautiful woman, now a mother, exploiting her celebrity to her. unbeknownst to him and those other starlets that he says he has “done”. But what kind of job does this guy do? Didn’t you work in fashion? But at least you learn to dress. Poor child of nothing!

