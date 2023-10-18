Sophie Codegoni he is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters of recent weeks. Over the last few hours the name of the former competitor of Big Brother VIP is back to being talked about. The reason? According to the latest rumours, it seems that the former tronista is ready to return to TV after the interview given to very true.

Last week Sophie Codegoni was a guest at very truein the living room of Silvia Toffanin. Here the former tronista of Men and women revealed the reason why the love story with Alessandro Basciano has come to an end. These were her words about it:

Some photos of him with a girl had already come out, I told him that if he wants I’m willing to start again seriously. He replies ok, then he tells me that he had been in Ibiza for work and that he was going to take a photo with a girl in the lounge. He told me that she was an English tourist who had asked him for information. So I explained to him that he seemed strange to me and that I didn’t like him telling me things only in these circumstances.

And, continuing, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he added:

Then I get many messages, one from the girl at the airport, who reveals to me that she was his ex and that they had spent three days in Ibiza. I have videos, photos of her, him asking her not to post anything because her ex, that would be me, is crazy. He paid for her flights, he treated her as if she were his girlfriend and me as her lover. Of all betrayals it is the most subtle.

After the words released in Silvia Toffanin’s living room, Sophie Codegoni became the protagonist of a further scoop. According to what emerged, it seems that the former gieffina is ready to return to TV. In detail, Sophie Codegoni will be a guest in the program hosted by Pino Teach Merchant at the Fair. At the moment, the news has not yet been confirmed or denied.