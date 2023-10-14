These are the words of the former gieffina: “I can’t say that there aren’t third people involved…”

Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano they are no longer a couple. After days of silence, in recent days the former tronista of Men and women announced that the love story with the well-known deejay has come to an end. According to her words, the reasons that would have led Sophie and Alessandro to put an end to their relationship would be serious.

These are the words that Sophie Codegoni used to announce the end of the story with Alessandro Basciano:

With deep sadness in my heart I come to tell you that the relationship between me and Alessandro is over. Many serious things happened, some of which were discovered only recently, that led me to make this decision.

Continuing, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he then added:

Unfortunately, I never thought that the person next to me, as well as the father of my daughter, could go this far. At the moment I have to take a moment for myself to metabolize everything. I won’t deny that I’m really broken. I always thank you for the support you give me and I ask you for some time to overcome these events that have overwhelmed me at the moment. I thought I had a different person next to me, but I was wrong.

In an interview given to Casa ChiSophie Codegoni returned to talk about the end of the story with Alessandro Basciano. According to his words, it seems that the love between the two former Gieffini was wrecked due to some betrayals by Basciano. These were Sophie’s words about it: