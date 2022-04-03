Sophie Codegoni inside the Big Brother house VIP found love. Her relationship with Alessandro Bascianoin fact, it seems to be going well.

However, some concerns about this story also surfaced during the plan.

The boy, in fact, had several fits of anger, some even against the young woman. THE parents they have indeed expressed their concerns. Now to answer was the former tronista:

Dear mum and dad, when I left the Big Brother Vip house I discovered that you had written me some letters. I read that you were happy for me, for my love story with Alessandro Basciano but also worried, because after suffering so much in life you feared that I might experience a new disappointment and, then, I decided to write to you too, to reassure you and also to tell you not to worry. Let me live my story with Alessandro quietly.

The girl keeps calm tones:

Yes, I know that yours is a gesture of love, of protection towards me, but even if I am only twenty years old, I am a strong girl and the experience in the house has made me even more sure of myself. With Alessandro we have many projects, a great desire to live as a couple and to think about a future together.

And he goes on to explain that the two are really serious “Ale and I want to move in together and, in the not too distant future, we want children, a family. Then there is also her child, because Alessandro is already a father: so we need space. “

Thus he concludes: