Sophie Codegoni it will be the new one Bonas of the program Next another of Paolo Bonolis. After doing the casting with the team of Sonia Bruganelliand a month of waiting, a few days ago the good news arrives: it will be her to replace Sara Croce.

Sophie Codegoni, born in Varese in 2000 but raised in Rimini, she became famous thanks to the role of tronista of Men and women where he chose the suitor and ex-boyfriend Matteo Ranieri. The story is over Sophie participates as a contestant in the reality show Big Brother Vip 2021.

Sophie Codegoni from Big Brother Vip to Mediaset: the new Bonas in place of Sara Croce

Her new work commitment will allow her to move to Rome and live with her partner Alessandro Basciano, known inside the house of Big Brother Vip. “Right now we have to look for a bigger house, a new house to furnish together, which I hope will then become our home where we can build and grow our family” declares the Codegoni, not hiding the desire to become a mother “once we have found our stability”.

“Dreaming is not a crime. And I dream, starting from the bottom, to one day lead my own program “confesses the future Bonas.

Sara Croce instead, after announcing on his Instagram channel the abandonment of the role of Bonas and the desire to have other experiences, he reveals his new project: he will be a regular presence of the next two seasons of the Maurizio Costanzo show.

