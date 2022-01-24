New quarrel between Alessandro Basciano and Sophie Codegoni after the last episode of Big Brother Vip aired last Friday. The former suitor didn’t like the fact that the girl talked to Delia about her nomination. “These people who decide who I should or shouldn’t talk to. Not even my mother tells me. – confessed Sophie Codegoni. He arrives in the room and tells me “You’re a buffoon”, I said “But why?”. “Why do you talk to Delia after she mentions me. You take a stand, you go to me, then you go to Delia, then you go to Sole ”.

Sophie is really a raging river and she went on to say: “Not even children do that. He pissed me off because I talked to Delia after she mentioned him. Then he just told me. He was very angry and explained to me that the reason was my closeness to Delia. According to him, I shouldn’t be with her because she mentioned him. Are we aware of this crazy reasoning? ”.

Alessandro even went so far as to tell him that he no longer wanted to have anything to do with her. “He was very serious, he swore on his son that he doesn’t want to have anything to do with me anymore. Tomorrow he will be the first to repent because he swore and there is no going back to such an oath! “ – confessed Sophie.

Sophie Codegoni chases Alessandro out of their room

The next day, things got even more complicated. Alessandro went back to the story and Sophie blurted out coming to take the young man’s suitcases and put them outside the door.

“Look, just disappear, it’s not evening. Downsized, you are making a terrible impression. I’ll just slam your suitcases out the door. I broke you exaggerated“. Will we talk about it tonight in the episode?