The reason for the hospitalization does not concern the pregnancy but another problem. She took care of it herself to reassure the fans.

Sophie Codegoni expecting a child from Alexander Basciano. The two met in the house of Big Brother VIP they are more in love than ever so much that they want to sanction their love by giving birth to a child.

Sophie is entering the sixth month of pregnancy and the fateful day is getting closer and closer. Unfortunately for her in the last few hours she has been forced to hospitalize for some tests.

Source: Instagram

To make it all known by the same influencer who through some stories Instagram she wanted to reassure all the fans by explaining what happened to her. No problem for the child but the reason for hospitalization is a inflamed kidney.

“Girls, here I am. In the last few hours I haven’t been very well so I have to stay in the hospital for a few days and do some checks. But don’t worry, my little girl is fine. We did the ultrasounds and she is always there, calm and serene” – Sophie said always in the company of her partner Alessandro Basciano who does not leave her alone for a moment.

“I haven’t been able to sleep for two nights. Terrifying evil yesterday, so I did an ultrasound of the kidney. And, as I imagined, there’s a very inflamed and dilated right kidney. Now we are trying to understand why my kidney is so dilated and inflamed even if it is not easy because Celine is sprawled over the kidney so the doctors have little view “ – he revealed.

Sophie’s pregnancy also sparked several criticisms from those who accused the two of being together for too little time and her of being too young.

“I’ve also read comments, they say I’m too young and we’ve been together for too little time. But I believe that there is no right age or time, you can’t know what the future holds for you. We know that we are madly in love, that we want to be together forever and that the most beautiful thing in the world has happened to us” – Sophie’s answer.