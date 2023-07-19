According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Sophie Codegoni would say goodbye permanently to the program Next another. The news was confirmed by the same agency directed by Sonia Bruganelli. But who will be the new “Bonas” of the quiz game hosted by Paolo Bonolis? Let’s find out all the details together.

From the month of fall 2023, will go on Channel 5 again on the air Next another. Within the staff of the program conducted by Paolo Bonolis there are many personages . Among the latter we had to see Sophie Codegoni who held the role of “Bonas”.

Anyway, it seems that the former competitor of Big Brother VIP will no longer participate in the next edition of the quiz game. Following the news of his farewell, the name of Antonella Fiordelisi as a substitute but to deny the news he thought about it anyway Sonia Bruganelli.

The latter takes care of the casting and revealed that neither Sophie Codegoni nor Antonella Fiordelisi will participate in Next another as “Bonas”. These were the words reported by the agency inofficial announcement:

The Bonas of the new edition of Avanti un Altro will NOT have the face of Codegoni nor that of Fiordelisi! And so Avanti un’altra…or more than one… Old glories and new surprises could fill one of the most coveted roles of early evening on channel five which certainly do not involve the repechage of former gieffini, islanders or other… All the official news concerning the casting and the choice of characters can be found here!

We are currently unaware of the character who will take the place of Alessandro Basciano’s girlfriend. However they are already in progress i casting to select the new “Bonas” and it seems that they are not foreseen former participants of reality shows.