In the last few days in the GF VIP house there is an air of tension, even among those who were once great friends. We are talking about Jessica and Sophie Codegoni. It has been here for some time now Alessandro Basciano, which somehow managed to break the balance.

Source GF Vip study

Alessandro and Codegoni now they do fixed torque, but the girl resented Selassie’s attitude towards her boyfriend. In fact, the princess has never made any secret that she too feels a strong attraction for the boy. But not only that, apparently Jessica does not even miss the opportunity to cause discord.

In this regard, Alessandro wand Sophie Codegoni and tells her that according to him she is “Too patient” with her friend. And not only that, it also warns her and that if he wanted to kiss her Princess would accept without worrying the least of the consequences.

Source GF Vip study

“She takes advantage of the fact that you are very patient and pretend nothing has happened. But you have to understand one thing well. I tell you 100% if I give her a way, she is also there in front of you comes with me and cares highly about your feelings“He declares. The same words that somehow her mom told her on the day of the live broadcast when, entering the house, he wanted to warn Sophie about false friends. The day after Codegoni unleashes with Federica Calemme.

“Friendship is shown and I have often shown it to him. He and I have been approaching since good morning. She likes him, she likes Barù, wait for another one to come in … you understand that this is greed, not love at first sight. I told her that jokes annoy me and she tells her when I’m not there. She stopped making jokes to Alessandro, now she tries. The morning before my mom arrived she told him ‘you still don’t understand that you made the wrong choice?’, This was not a joke, I was not there”He reveals. Sophie Codegoni talks about her relationship with Alessandro Basciano and Princess Jessica Selassiè. The gieffina unleashes with Federica Calemme