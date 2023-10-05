On “It’s always carte blanche”, Sophie Codegoni says she regrets having resorted to cosmetic surgery

During an interview given to the microphones of It’s always carte blanche, Sophie Codegoni she made unpublished statements about her private life. In detail, the former tronista of Men and women she spoke about the numerous cosmetic surgery operations she herself underwent over the years and said she regretted it.

After ending up in the center of gossip due to the alleged crisis with Alessandro Basciano, Sophie Codegoni is the protagonist of a new gossip. This time, it was a few statements released to It’s always carte blanche to become the subject of chatter on social media.

Nello study of the program hosted by Bianca Berlinguer, the former tronista of Men and women she said to herself repentant of having resorted in an exaggerated manner to Cosmetic Surgery:

I started when I was 16, I told my parents to redo my lips because they were thin and had a slight asymmetry. I wanted my lips to be bigger and bigger, more and more beautiful. Instead of once every six months, I started doing them every two or three. I always saw them as small. I was destroyed, I was out.

After realizing that she had made a mistake, the girl tried to repair the mistake through two treatments to reduce the lips. In any case, subsequently, there was no shortage of surgical interventions breast:

I had very beautiful breasts, but they weren’t perfect as I wanted them. I thought surgery could give me that perfection that doesn’t exist.

Sophie Codegoni: the appeal for women to “It’s always carte blanche”

Therefore, in Bianca Berlinguer’s studio, where ample space was dedicated to the topic of cosmetic surgery, the former gieffina admitted her mistake and took the opportunity to launch a appeal: invite all women not to be influenced by beauty standards defined as “perfect”: