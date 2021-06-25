All the spotlight is on Sophie Codegoni, the former tronista of UeD that continues to interest the news with its alleged flirtations. Recently a media bomb had surfaced about her that made all writers talk a lot of gossip. The beautiful former tronista could be the new one flame of nothing less than Fabrizio Corona.

The two directly concerned did not say a word about this theirs report, but fortunately the confirmation comes directly from Free. On the pages of the newspaper, in fact, we read: “The former tronista of Maria De Filippi lives in the new house of Fabrizio Corona, the headquarters where the former king of paparazzi got back on track with his job as a VIP agent “. But recently another one arrived very fresh news to thrill all of Sophie’s followers.

Apparently by Sophie Codegoni ready to start a new experience on the small screen. And what better test bed, for a second television experience, than the GF Vip? In short, we could probably soon see Sophie as a competitor in the house most spied on by Italians, with the intention of putting herself to the test. The television experience of the beautiful Codegoni ended with the exit from UeD with Matteo Ranieri.

Their story, however, had been very rapid and it is closed in very little time. At that time, the former tronista had declared: “It was not a simple situation. […] The story between Matteo and me is over. I went to Men and Women to find a person who made me smile, who made me feel good and excited because it was a period of my life when I was no longer able to approach guys. “

Then he continues: “Matteo managed to make me feel good, to make me smile and to make me happy. Things outside were a little different. I don’t feel like blaming anyone, I don’t want to point the finger. When I chose it, I knew of our diversity but the emotions I felt, and that I still feel, led me to not care. Go back, I would choose him again, I would introduce him to my family and friends. Our mental diversity has led us to also have a detachment on a physical level and for a woman it is never easy “.