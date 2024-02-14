The influencer opens a door towards reconciliation. Is there room for a second half for Sophie Codegoni and her ex-boyfriend?

Sometimes they come back. It might seem like a cliche, but sometimes it's worth saying it. Especially if we're talking about Sophie Codegoni and his stormy relationship with Alessandro Basciano. The model and influencer once again discussed her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, the father of their daughter Celine Blue. They seem to be there interesting developments about their relationship.

During an interview with 'EG Magazine' during the long week of the Sanremo Festival, Sophie Codegoni declared that both are now more mature and focused on the well-being of their little girl. Furthermore, she does not seem to exclude the possibility of a rapprochement with Alessandro.

Talking about himself in the interview, Codegoni explained that, at the moment, the main concern remains the lighthouse the best for Celine Bluetheir daughter born about a year ago:

We are both parents, the thing that interests us most is creating a peaceful situation.

Overcoming normal anger linked to past events, the influencer revealed that there could be a renewed desire to be together again. At the time, now last autumn, you had spoken of “very serious things” that would lead to the breakup of the twonot too long after the start of their love story a Men and women. The wedding proposal, the little girl, then the sudden breakup. There had been talk of betrayal, the estrangement had lasted until now. Codegno states:

We loved each other very much and when the initial anger passes, maturity and the desire to be together return, especially for the good of Celine.

Some photos published on Instagram by Deianira Marzano have fueled speculation about a possible rapprochement between two. In fact, in the photos you can see Codegoni and Basciano together in a Milanese club, the one often frequented by their ex-partner.

Plus, it looks like Sophie is wearing some again clothes given to you by your ex when they were a couple. Two clues prove it. And even if nothing has been confirmed by those directly involved, these clues seem to leave the door open to a possible reconciliation.

The conclusion of their relationship in a tumultuous way, between betrayals and accusations mutual, had been made public both to very true than on social media. Sophie still claims that Basciano cheated on her with her ex in Ibiza. In response, he categorically denies these claims. In short, is there room for a second half between the two despite everything?