One of the former faces of UeD who continues to thrill the public with his events, is undoubtedly the former tronista Sophie Codegoni. The girl, after the end of her story born in the dating show benches, continued to make in and out of the attention of the media. To intrigue the writers of pink chronicles they were obviously i flirt which over time have been attributed to it.

Recently, however, all the clues seem to point towards the same deduction. The confirmation seems to have come from one of the parties directly involved. In fact, Sophie Codegoni would be the new girlfriend of Fabrizio Corona. To reveal this incredible news on the former UeD tronista was the photographer himself. Corona declared it in the course of an argument with the police, who was in his home to carry out a check.

The agents had gone to Corona’s house due to a report from the neighbors, for alleged nocturnal noises. It is evident that there is someone in the house with Fabrizio, given that this person takes over the whole discussion with the police. Over the course of the video, it is Sofphie is also framed.

The girl sitting at the table wearing the same clothes with which she had shown herself on Instagram a few hours earlier. At that moment, Fabrizio has explained the presence of the girl to the police with these words: “She is my girlfriend, my partner”. After this video, one was inevitable rain of questions from followers.

Is Sophie really Fabrizio Corona’s new girlfriend? For the moment, the former tronista has not said a word about it. In addition to this striking video and, to the statements of the photographer, there are other clues that suggest that a story is going on between them. Recently, Sophie is often seen hanging out in Corona circles both of whom would date the same companies.