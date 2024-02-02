Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano together again? The social indiscretion drives fans crazy – Curler

A flashback for Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano? A new social rumor saw them together, here are all the details

In the last few hours the web has been asking for nothing else, there really is a new flashback between Sophie Codegoni And Alessandro Basciano? Over the past few months, the two former faces of Men and Women have created a real media chaos which also ended up under the spotlight of Verissimo.

Their love story made up of misunderstandings, discussions, serious arguments but also of hypothetical betrayals had conquered the front pages of the newspapers but also of social networks. After a long silence, however, a report has left all fans with a great doubt.

In fact, it would seem that a report was sent to the gossip expert Deianira Marzano in fact it would have reopened a possible flashback between Sophie and Alessandro. Here are the details and what is reported in the report.

Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano together again? The social indiscretion drives fans crazy

Deianira Marzano recently published a report that has arrived and that she would see as the protagonist Sophie Codegoni And Alessandro Basciano. According to what the user reported, it would seem that the two well-known faces would be back together but that they do not want to announce it publicly.

Within the message shared by the influencer, it is stated that both were spotted inside a club in very close attitudes but above all of great understanding and lightheartedness.

Hi Deia, I wanted to tell you that last night I was in a club and the Basciagonis also came in but I wonder, since they're back together why don't they say it, instead of pretending nothing happened? but this way they make fun of the followers.

Deianira thus requested a possible photo that confirms what was stated inside the venue. Photo that has not arrived yet despite many fans being convinced that Sophie and Basciano they really got back together.

The couple therefore seems to be back together despite not having announced any flashback within their respective social networks. We therefore just have to wait for new reports and some declarations from the two directly involved.