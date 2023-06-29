In recent days the names of Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano they returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to rumors, it seems that the former competitors of Big Brother VIP are experiencing a period of crisis. The news seems to have been denied by those directly involved who recently gave a long interview to the weekly ‘Chi’.

To the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano talked about their relationship, born inside the house of Big Brother VIP. These were the words with which Alessandro Basciano began about the relationship with his partner:

Sophie, I realize, is young. I try to be there, even at night, if she wakes up for the baby, I wake up too, I don’t turn away. Oh god, I admit, it happened to me a couple of times. The Big Brother VIP I must say that it also brought out the worst in me, then there was a person in the house that I liked a lot, we were closed in there but in full view of all, we often clashed.

Alessandro Basciano’s words were then commented by Sophie Codegoni as follows:

We are not the Mulino Bianco family and I, frankly, prefer not to be. Even at home there are 2,500 quarrels, moments in which we don’t understand each other, moments in which we understand each other very much, but I think it’s the norm, when a couple is real, there’s a feeling, it’s also right to clash.

And, continuing, Sophie Codegoni then added:

I’ve changed a lot since GF I really calmed down, before I didn’t trust anyone, I was very cold, very shy, now I’m much more relaxed, more open.

He later intervened Alexander Basciano which revealed: